DK Shivakumar flags aviation and defence curbs choking Bengaluru’s vertical growth

New Delhi/Bengaluru, Mar 18 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said high-rise development in Bengaluru is being severely constrained due to restrictions imposed by civil aviation authorities and defence establishments, impacting the city’s growth and urban planning.

He said multiple zones around key aviation and defence facilities have stringent limits on building heights, making it difficult to accommodate the city’s expanding population and infrastructure needs.

“High-rise development in Bengaluru city is becoming increasingly restricted. We are unable to widen roads much either. On one side, there is HAL Airport, on another Kempegowda Airport, then Jakkur Airfield, and the Air Force base at Yelahanka. Because of this, high-rise construction is not permitted for several kilometres around these areas,” Shivakumar told reporters in Delhi.

He said the issue was raised during a meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, seeking relaxation of norms to bring Bengaluru on par with other metro cities.

Highlighting the impact of these restrictions, Shivakumar said even key projects have been affected.

“I had proposed a Skydeck project and worked on it for nearly two-and-a-half years, but eventually we had to shift it… HAL imposed restrictions, saying nothing can be done within a 20-kilometre radius,” he said.

He noted that despite the introduction of premium Floor Area Ratio (FAR), developers are unable to utilise it due to these curbs.

“We have introduced premium FAR, and developers are willing to pay, but they are unable to utilise it due to these restrictions. This is affecting both development and government revenue,” he said.

Pointing out disparities with other cities, he said, “In cities like Hyderabad and Mumbai, such restrictions are comparatively less. We have requested that Karnataka be given similar norms as other states, allowing greater building heights.” The Deputy CM said the Centre has assured a review of the issue in coordination with defence authorities.

“They are addressing it step by step… They said this problem exists in many other states as well and assured a comprehensive approach. We are continuing to exert pressure,” he said.

He reiterated that large parts of Bengaluru, especially areas around HAL and Yelahanka, remain under tight control.

“HAL and Yelahanka also fall under such restrictions,” he added. PTI

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