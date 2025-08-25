Dharmasthala 'mass burials': Investigation far from over, says SIT

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Dharmasthala mass burial allegations has clarified that the inquiry is far from over, despite the recent arrest of the whistleblower. Officials revealed that only 25 per cent of the investigation has been completed, with significant forensic work still underway.

The case, which first surfaced after a former sanitation worker claimed he was forced to bury bodies between 1995 and 2014, has gripped public attention. The whistleblower was arrested on perjury charges after many of the samples provided by him were found to be fake and sourced from a medical institution. His arrest cast doubt on the credibility of the case, but SIT officials insisted that this does not derail the larger investigation.

Excavations have been conducted at multiple sites, including a key location near the Netravati river, though no skeletal remains were recovered there. Partial remains recovered from three other locations are undergoing DNA and forensic testing to determine identities and causes of death.

Legal concerns

Advocates defending the whistleblower have questioned the legal basis of his arrest, pointing out that the case was initially registered under Section 211 of the IPC, a non-cognisable offence. "How could the police register an FIR based on a non-cognisable offence?" a lawyer asked while also pointing to irregularities in the recording of statements.

Despite this, the SIT has stressed that allegations of deaths, rapes, murders, and disappearances in Dharmasthala must be fully investigated. Officials reiterated that public cooperation is crucial and urged citizens to remain patient.

Political response

Karnataka’s Home Minister G Parmeshwara assured the public that the government would ensure a transparent and independent probe. He also urged the media to report responsibly, given Dharmasthala’s religious significance. Witness protection measures have reportedly been put in place to safeguard those assisting the SIT.

Conflicting claims

In another twist, complainant Sujata Bhatt made contradictory statements regarding her missing daughter, Ananya Bhatt. She first claimed her daughter was murdered, only to retract later, saying Ananya was actually her friend’s daughter. These shifting accounts have further complicated the case.

Misinformation angle

The SIT has also turned its attention to individuals spreading unverified claims about the case. YouTuber Sameer MD, granted anticipatory bail, is under scrutiny for allegedly using AI tools to sensationalise the issue. His devices are being examined to check for external financial support. Activists too are under scrutiny for their role in amplifying the allegations.

Community impact

The Dharmasthala case has sparked unrest in the temple town. Police have been working overtime to maintain order as public opinion remains divided. While some demand justice for alleged victims, others believe misinformation is being used to tarnish the temple’s reputation.

With forensic results pending and new leads emerging, the case remains one of Karnataka’s most sensitive and high-profile investigations. The SIT insists that the pursuit of truth is ongoing and far from over.

