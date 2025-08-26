Dharmasthala case: SIT probe underway, govt seeks early completion, says minister

Bengaluru, Aug 26 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Dharmasthala "multiple murders, rapes and burials" case is going on "seriously", and the government wants the investigation to be completed as soon as possible.

The minister also made it clear that, in the current situation, there is no need to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"Investigation is going on seriously. Crores of devotees have expressed concern over the Dharmastala case and they are waiting for the truth to come out. So, naturally, there is more responsibility on the SIT, especially after the arrest of the complainant Chinnaiah. His statement and its fallout effect -- all of this is being seriously considered by the SIT," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the government too wants the probe to be completed at the earliest, and the SIT is also making all the efforts in this regard.

The government is not interfering into the day-to-day investigation of the SIT. Based on the information they gather, the SIT within their limits and as per the terms of reference are conducting the probe, he said.

A controversy erupted after a complainant, later identified as C N Chinnaiah and arrested on charges of perjury, claimed burying a number of bodies, including those of women with signs of sexual assault, in Dharmasthala over a period of past two decades, with the implications pointing towards the administrators of the local temple. The BJP had protested against targeting the temple.

The SIT, formed by the state government, which is probing charges, has conducted exhumations at multiple locations identified by the complainant in the forested areas along the banks of the Netravathi River in Dharmasthala, where some skeletal remains were found at two sites.

Opposition BJP has demanded that the case be handed over to NIA to expose those behind the "conspiracy" against Dharmasthala.

Noting that he had made it clear that there is no need to hand over the case to NIA, the home minister said the SIT is conducting the probe effectively.

"If any lapses are found, it's a different matter. Until SIT completes the probe and submits the report, how can we say? To say there are lapses, there should be something. We should speak based on yardsticks. In the current situation, there is no need to hand over the case to the NIA. SIT is probing. Once the report comes, naturally there will be discussion both in favour and against, after that the government will decide at its level," he said.

Asked about the BJP allegedly calling the government a "conspirator" in the Dharmasthala case, Parameshwara said it is easy to make accusations, but it has to be defended.

"On what grounds can the government be called wrong? We have taken all necessary measures. If constituting SIT itself is called a conspiracy, what can we say?" he asked.

To a question as to when the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report is expected in connection with the case based on what SIT gathered during exhumations, the home minister said, "we have asked for things to happen at a fast pace." "All these (tests) are technology driven and chemical analysis has to be done based on methods and procedures. They require some time. After completing them, they will have to give the report at the earliest," he said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)