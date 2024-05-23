Deve Gowda issues ‘stern warning’ to Prajwal to return, surrender to police

JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda has issued a “stern warning” to his grandson and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who has left the country and gone into hiding ever since multiple charges of sexual assault and abuse surfaced against him.

The former prime minister’s warning to his grandson came in the form of an X post, on a day when Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote a second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking that Prajwal’s diplomatic passport be cancelled. In reply, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said there was a “process” to cancel a diplomatic passport and stated that the Centre was ready to cooperate in bringing Prajwal back to the country.

“Should be given the harshest punishment”

In his letter posted on X, Deve Gowda said while he was not in a position to convince anyone that he was unaware of Prajwal’s alleged misdeeds, all he could do was issue a warning to him to surrender before the police. “If he does not heed to this warning, he will have to face my anger and anger of all family members,” wrote the 91-year-old politician.

“I have already said that he should be given the harshest punishment under the law if found guilty,” he wrote in the letter. “My son and former Karnataka Chief Minister Shri HD Kumaraswamy has advocated this line since the day the scandal broke,” he asserted.