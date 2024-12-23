Derogatory remarks row: Karnataka legislative council chairman says no recordings available

Bengaluru, Dec 23 (PTI) The Karnataka Legislative Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Monday clarified that the contentious conversation between Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and BJP MLC C T Ravi in the council hall on December 19 was not recorded and anything being circulated as recording is fake.

Laxmi Hebbalkar accused Ravi of using a derogatory word against her during this conversation that took place moments after Horatti adjourned the house for a while. Protests and counter protests ensued and Ravi was arrested at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha premises in Belagavi following the minister's accusation.

Speaking the reporters here regarding this issue, Horatti said nothing was recorded after the adjournment of the Legislative Council on December 19.

"There are no videos available with us regarding that incident. Only we can have the authentic audios, videos and records," Horatti said pointing that no one outside the Council is allowed to take videos and record audios. If anyone outside the council has a video on this that should be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). Based on the FSL report we will take action,” Horatti told reporters.

Ravi was arrested on December 19 and was later released after High Court observed that his arrest was illegal as due process of law was not followed. To a question if someone recorded the proceedings, Horatti wondered how anyone could provide a video since phones and private video cameras are not permitted inside the House.

When he was told that a video was in circulation where Ravi is purportedly heard using derogatory words, the Council chairman said, “Nothing has been recorded after the adjournment of the House. If someone is saying that it is recorded then it is fake. It is not related to us.” If someone says they have the video, then let them come to us, then we will see. He also termed the BJP MLC C T Ravi allegedly using derogatory words against Laxmi Hebbalkar inside the council hall a ‘closed chapter’ for him, since it happened after the adjournment of the House.

Horatti said the incident happened after the adjournment of the House and hence it was out of the purview of the Council Chairperson.

“It is a closed chapter. I discussed with the Council Secretary and other officials regarding the incident occurred on December 19, and went through all the rule books. Then we decided to adjourn the House sine die. It has happened outside our purview,” the chairperson said.

He said he read in the newspaper and saw on television that C T Ravi has been arrested. “It (use of invective) is not related to us. The government and the police department have to look into it. We have not received any complaints from both the sides, so we cannot do anything,” Horatti explained.

He said if anyone gives him a complaint that his or her privilege has been breached, then he will review it according to rules. Till then he couldn't do anything. According to him, the incident is not related to the House. The police action followed based on her complaint since it was not connected to the council.

Horatti also said the only mistake made by both the parties was that it was shown as the incident happened inside the Council, which is wrong for it had taken place after the adjournment of the House.

On the Karnataka State Women’s Commission chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary writing to him, he said the Minister approaching the Women’s Commission or police is her personal issue.

“Women’s Commission can write to us but it has no powers to ask me for high level investigation. Who is big in terms of protocol – a council chairman or the women’s commission chairperson? Asking me for it is wrong. She is not supposed to ask me,” he said. PTI

