Deputy Conservator of Forests suspended for Karnataka tiger deaths

Bengaluru, Jul 14 (PTI) Deputy Conservator of Forests Chakrapani Y was on Monday placed under suspension, pending inquiry for negligence and dereliction of duty in connection with the ‘unnatural deaths’ of five tigers in the Male Mahadeshwara (MM) Hills.

The move comes after Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre recommended his suspension in connection with the matter. Two officials have already been suspended.

Following the incident, Departmental inquiries were also initiated into their conduct.

"In the circumstances explained in the preamble, now therefore, in exercise of the powers under Rule 3(1) (a) of the All India Service (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969, Sri Chakrapani Y, IFS (KN:2012), Deputy Conservator of Forests, M M Hills Wildlife Division, Kollegal, is placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry," an official government order stated.

During the period of suspension, the officer shall be paid subsistence allowance in accordance with Rule 4 of All India Service (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969, it stated.

"During the period of suspension, the officer shall not leave the Headquarters, under any circumstances without the written permission of the State Government," the order added.

A female tigress and her four cubs were found dead in the Hugyam range of the MM Hills on June 26. Three people, including the owner of a cow allegedly sprayed with poison and consumed by the wild cats, were arrested.

On June 30, these three officers were sent on compulsory leave until further notice. PTI

