Delivery manager arrested for stalking TV actress in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 4 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing a television actress here by sending her vulgar messages and obscene videos on social media, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Naveen K, worked as a delivery manager at a company in Whitefield here, they said.

According to police, the complainant had been receiving vulgar messages for the past three months from a Facebook user identified as Naveenz. Though she did not accept his friend request, the accused continued to send lewd messages through Messenger.

After the actress blocked him, the man allegedly created multiple new fake accounts and sent her obscene videos, including clips of his private parts. Despite repeated warnings, the harassment continued, she alleged.

On November 1, when the accused messaged her again, the woman asked him to meet her at a restaurant here. When she confronted him in person and demanded that he stop, he allegedly ignored her and spoke rudely, the complainant alleged.

Following this, she informed the police, who reached the spot and apprehended the suspect.

"Based on her complaint, we registered a case under sections 75 (1)(iii) (sexual harassment), 78 (1) (ii) (stalking) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station and arrested the accused," a senior police officer said. PTI

