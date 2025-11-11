Delhi blast: Priyank Kharge calls Amit Shah 'most incompetent Home Minister'

Bengaluru, Nov 11 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday called Amit Shah the "most incompetent Home Minister" in independent India and demanded his resignation, alleging intelligence failure in the wake of the blast in Delhi that left 12 people dead.

Speaking to reporters here, he questioned Centre's accountability and asked "how many more people should die".

The Congress leader pointed to various terror incidents across the country and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not acting against Amit Shah, who is referred as "modern Sardar Patel" by his supporters.

"Amit Shah is the most incompetent Home Minister in independent India. How many more people should lose their lives? Delhi, Manipur, Pulwama, Pehalgam - Have we got answers? Being a Home Minister he goes on election stage and says that Bangladeshis are infiltrating into India. Who is responsible for it? Is the opposition responsible for it?" Kharge asked.

"There is no accountability. He (Shah) is often referred to as the modern Sardar Patel, and repeatedly claims are made about a 56-inch chest. How many more people have to lose their lives before he resigns?"

He further asked: "Why is Modi afraid to act against Amit Shah? Is he worried that his Gujarat secrets will come out in the open? There is a limit for everything, they are testing the patience of the people. In any other country, the Home Minister would have resigned by now. How many more people should die? There is intelligence failure... He should resign immediately."

The blast occurred in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi on Monday evening, killing 12 people and gutting several vehicles, officials said.

Kharge sought to know whether the central government would be held accountable.

"Where are those RSS -- patriots? Send them to the border. They speak big, big things, what do they have to say in this situation?...where is the modern Sardar Patel? Let him give accountability," he added. PTI

