Saying Chamundeshwari Temple doesn’t belong to Hindus insensitive: Mysuru royal

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, a senior member of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family on Thursday (August 28) expressed concern over the Karnataka government’s plans for Dasara celebrations in Mysuru this year, while slamming the “politics” around the Chamundeshwari Temple on Chamundi Hills as “deeply disturbing”.

A political slugfest has broken out in the state over the government’s plan to invite International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the world-famous Mysuru Dasara-2025 celebrations atop the Chamundi Hills on September 22. While the BJP slammed the Congress government’s choice of guest, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar added fuel to the fire by commenting that Chamundi Hills and Goddess Chamundi belong to all religions and were not the property of Hindus alone.

Also Read: Karnataka BJP leaders question choice of Banu Mushtaq for Dasara inauguration

Insensitive statements: Pramoda Devi Wadiyar

In her statement, Wadiyar, said while the choice of guest has wedged a communal divide, the government’s defence that the temple does not belong to the Hindus was “unnecessary” too.

"I write this with deep dismay over the way this year's Dasara celebrations proposed to be conducted by the government of Karnataka have unfolded, especially with politics finding its way around the sacred Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hills," she said in the statement.

“The choice of dignitary invited to inaugurate this year’s Nada Habba (state festival) or Janata Dasara has given rise to conflicting opinions. While defending the decisions, insensitive statements such as – Chamundeshwari Temple does not belong to Hindus – were both unnecessary and avoidable. If it were not a Hindu temple, it would never have been brought under the Muzrai Department in the first place," she said, taking a dig at Shivakumar without naming him.

‘Govt events cultural in nature, not religious’

In her statement, Wadiyar emphasised that Dasara-related events hosted by the government should be considered as cultural programmes and not religious rituals.

“It is our considered opinion that the government's Dasara is a cultural celebration. The state, by its nature, cannot claim religious sanctity, sampradaya (tradition), or parampare (heritage) in conducting such a festival," she said.

Also Read: What Banu Mushtaq’s International Booker win means for Indian literature in translation

She said the events “simply coincide with the Navaratri celebrations, including Vijayadashami, whereas we (erstwhile royal family) continue to observe these dharmic rituals privately in accordance with age-old religious customs and traditions."

She also explained how the timings of the cultural and religious rituals conducted by the royal family are scheduled at different times to avoid overlaps and confusions.

"Since the government's cultural celebrations are organised in front of the palace to avoid any overlap with our traditional rituals, an auspicious and suitable time is fixed for the inauguration and the grand procession of Sri Chamundeshwari on the occasion of Vijayadashami. I hope the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi removes all obstacles, misconceptions and conflicts and soon a consensus is reached," she added.

Wadiyar scion slams Shivakumar

On Wednesday (August 27), Wadiyar's adoptive son and BJP’s Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, also the scion of the erstwhile royal family, lashed out on Shivakumar over his statement, calling it “condemnable.”

Yaduveer said that it was "shocking" that someone holding a responsible position of deputy chief minister has made such a statement.

"Chamundi Betta is a Shakti Peetha – sanctified by the Shastras and revered by crores of Hindus. The temple was, is, and will always remain Hindu property," he said, adding that the people of Karnataka respect every religion, but they will never tolerate the continuous assault on Hindu festivals, traditions, and temples.

He alleged that Shivakumar was probably trying to "balance things", after facing criticism from within his own Congress party for reciting an RSS prayer song in the Assembly recently.

‘Chamundi Hills belong to Hindus’

"There are references in the Puranas that thousands of years ago, Rishi Markandeya had performed tapasya (penance) on the Chamundi hill and installed two idols there. In our own documented history, the Mahabaleshwara and Chamundeshwari temples have thousands of years of history," he said.

Noting that earlier there were no other religions in India, other than those that were born in this land, Wadiyar said, "By misusing the plurality of Bharateeya Dharma, some people have been claiming that it (hill and goddess) does not belong to any religion."

"Yes, everyone can enter the temple, but just because everyone is allowed, you cannot impose the boundaries of the modern constitution's secularism on it. Chamundi Hill belongs to Hindus, and it is the property of Hindus. There is no doubt about it. The Deputy Chief Minister's statement cannot change things," he said.

Also Read: Mahisha Dasara turns rallying cry for Dalits in Mysuru and beyond

Why BJP opposes invite to Mushtaq?

Objections have been raised by BJP leaders and others to the state government's decision to invite Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dasara festivities, following an old video that went viral. In the video, Mushtaq reportedly expressed reservations about worshipping the Kannada language as "Goddess Bhuvaneshwari", and has stated that it was exclusionary to people like her (minorities).

Several BJP leaders, including its state president BY Vijayendra and MP Wadiyar, on Monday asked Mushtaq to clarify her reverence towards Goddess Chamundeshwari before consenting to inaugurate the Dasara.

Statement distorted: Mushtaq

However, Mushtaq, on her part, has said that her statement has been distorted by making selective parts of her old speech go viral on social media.

Dasara celebrations in Mysuru are scheduled from September 22 for 10 days, and will culminate on Vijayadashami on October 2.