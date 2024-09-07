Darshan to get TV in Ballari prison cell; jail official says it’s within rules

Jailed Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who was shifted from one prison to another recently for enjoying certain privileges, will be provided with a television set in his cell following a request, officials have said.

On August 29, the actor was shifted from Parappana Agrahara central prison in Bengaluru to Ballari after a photograph of him hanging out with three others, including a rowdy-sheeter, on the lawns of the jail went viral, sparking a row.

TV allowed under prison guidelines

“He had requested for a TV set in his cell last week to keep himself updated about his case-related developments and to keep himself informed of the developments in the outside world. So, following procedure and prison guidelines, he will be provided with a television in his cell, most likely by Monday,” a senior jail official told news agency PTI.

The Bengaluru Police filed a 3,991-page chargesheet against 17 accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, including Darshan, on Wednesday. Darshan, along with his friend Pavithra Gowda and 15 others, who are co-accused in the case, are currently under judicial custody in different prisons in the state.

Allegations against actors, aides

According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Pavithra, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder.

Raghavendra, one of the accused who is part of Darshan’s fan club in Chitradurga, had brought Renukaswamy to a shed at RR Nagar in Bengaluru on the pretext that the actor wanted to meet him. It was in this shed that he was allegedly tortured and murdered.

The post-mortem report says that Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga, died due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries.

Police sources said Pavithra, who is accused number one, was the “major cause” for Renukaswamy’s murder, claiming that it has been proved from the probe that she instigated the other accused, conspired with them, and took part in the crime.

