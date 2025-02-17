Bengaluru: Cubbon Park walkers gear up to protest against Art Park

Another big protest is brewing at Cubbon Park in the heart of Bengaluru.

Opposing the proposal to create an Art Park, run by a private entity, within the park’s premises, the Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association is planning a series of protests, besides moving the high court, if the Karnataka government goes ahead with the decision.

The proposed Art Park is reportedly coming up close to Venkatappa Art Gallery.

Attack on Bengaluru’s lungs

“Cubbon Park is an important lung space in Bengaluru. Moreover, it is a cherished heritage site, not a commercial hub. But setting up an Art Park, that too by a private entity, will not only disrupt the park’s ecosystem, but also affect its serenity and sanctity,” S Umesh, the association’s president, told The Federal.

Also read: Karnataka: Bengaluru residents protest proposed 10-storey HC annex in Cubbon Park

As it is, Cubbon Park has been reduced to just 190 acres, down from its original size of over 300 acres, Umesh argued.

“In the past two years, construction has been happening in almost every part of Cubbon Park. Horticulture officials seem to be in the dark about the whole affair. At night, compactor vehicles and trucks are spotted inside the park. Officials must keep watch on all these activities. They are going after public activities (referring to the Cubbon Reads fracas), but stay silent about construction activities. Every time, it's our association spots these activities and takes up the matter. I wonder what officials are doing," Umesh told The Federal.

Rally, legal steps planned

The association plans a massive protest rally to raise awareness and mobilise public opinion against the proposal. There is also a plan to approach the HC “seeking legal intervention to protect the interests of the park”.

The Federal tried to reach the Joint Director of Horticulture (Parks and Gardens), Jagadeesh M, but did not get any response despite repeated attempts. Kusuma (Deputy Director, Cubbon Park) was also unavailable for comment.

Watch: Bengaluru sees growing interest in 'Weekend Sanskrit' at Cubbon Park

Citizens to the rescue

Cubbon Park, a cherished green space in Bengaluru that provides a respite from urban life, has come under attack on several occasions and the city has turned up for its rescue.

In 1998, the Karnataka government’s decision to “denotify” about 45 acres of Cubbon Park for redevelopment had sparked a huge public outcry. It was seen as an encroachment on public green space, leading to one of Bengaluru's most significant citizen-led protests. Over 40 days, an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 people from diverse backgrounds, including corporate professionals, students, and activists, participated in demonstrations.

Again, in February 2024, the plans to construct a 10-storey annex building for the Karnataka High Court within Cubbon Park reignited public protests. Environmentalists, walkers, and concerned citizens gathered to oppose the project, citing potential threats to the park's ecological balance and its status as Bengaluru's "lung space". In this regard, many cases are still pending before the High Court.

Debate over vehicular access

At the same time, Cubbon Park has been at the centre of an ongoing debate regarding vehicular access, especially during weekends and public holidays. Historically, the park has restricted vehicle entry on Sundays and public holidays to preserve its tranquillity and ecological balance. However, recent developments have sparked protests and discussions among citizens and authorities.

Also read: A Bengaluru park, its heritage and green warriors' desperate attempt to save it

In January 2025, the Karnataka government initiated a three-month trial allowing vehicular movement within Cubbon Park on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, between 7 pm and 10 pm. This move was aimed to alleviate traffic congestion in the Central Business District (CBD). The move was met with Opposition from environmentalists and regular park visitors.