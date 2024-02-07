Court asks police to slap criminal case against DK Shivakumar

A special court in Bengaluru has told police to book a criminal case against Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar for allegedly using a morphed image of a protest by BJP leaders.



The police have also been told to file a case against Congress state IT cell head BR Naidu.

BJP protest

The BJP leaders had taken part in a demonstration against the arrest of Srikanth Pujari, who had taken part in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition agitation.

The BJP demonstrators held placards which read: "I'm also a Kar Sevak, arrest me too."

Congress mischief

The Congress IT Cell allegedly morphed the writing on the placards making it look like a confessional statement of scams and other irregularities and posted them on social media.

The same was shared from the social media handle of Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress chief.

Direction to police

The BJP Legal Cell state convener Yogendra Hodaghatta lodged a complaint with the Special Court for MPs/MLAs saying the post used a false document to create enmity between communities.

The court directed the police to book a case under Section 156(3) of the CrPC.