Congress puts up united face to defend Siddaramaiah amid MUDA scam heat

Putting up a united face, Karnataka Congress leaders organised a massive public meeting in Mysuru on Friday (August 9) to display their unwavering support for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah amid allegations related to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

Projected as the response to the BJP-JD(S) ‘Mysuru Chalo’ march, the event was a clear and loud statement that the Congress would not bow to the Opposition pressure and would firmly back Siddaramaiah in these challenging times.



Interestingly, even Siddaramaiah's rivals within the party have also extended their support to the chief minister amid the MUDA scam allegations against him. They promised that they would stand by him and not let him resign as the chief minister. They also conveyed the message that the leaders from all communities are standing with Siddaramaiah.

Senior Congress leaders DK Shivakumar (Vokkaliga), MB Patil (Lingayat), V Muniyappa and Dr G Parameshwara (Dalit), and Zameer Ahmed and Tanveer Sait (minority) expressed their support for the chief minister during the rally̤̤̤̤. Therefore, Siddaramaiah not only received support from AHINDA groups but also from the Vokkaligas and the Lingayats, boosting his political strength.



DKS backs Siddaramaiah

Leaders like BK Hariprasad and DK Shivakumar, who were not happy with the chief minister earlier, have now openly backed him. Hariprasad, who had frequently flayed Siddaramaiah on being denied a cabinet berth, has now joined hands with him after the high command intervened. He has been offered a cabinet berth following B Nagendra’s resignation from the tribal development ministry in view of the Valmiki Tribal Development Corporation scam.

Similarly, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who was upset with Siddaramaiah for not making way for him to become the chief minister and the CM’s aides seeking more DCM posts, has now started supporting Siddaramaiah. He successfully diverted attention from the BJP’s padayatra by provoking Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and engaging with him in a war of words.

Shivakumar said, “The BJP and JD(S) are trying to tarnish the reputation of Siddaramaiah, a leader from the backward classes, because they cannot tolerate him becoming the chief minister for the second time. In this situation, the entire Congress party will stand by Siddaramaiah.”

He also said they will not let the BJP-JD(S) succeed in their attempts to bring down the Congress government in the state.

BJP on target



The Congress leaders did not hold back in their criticism of the BJP and its state president BY Vijayendra. Hariprasad launched a scathing attack on Vijayendra, accusing him and his father, former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, of rampant corruption. His remarks underlined the Congress strategy of turning the tables on the BJP, challenging them to answer for their own record on corruption before attacking Siddaramaiah.

The event kicked off with the speech of Karnataka Minister KH Muniyappa, who is not a Siddaramaiah loyalist, expressing his support for the chief minister. He said, “We will strengthen Siddaramaiah's hands and stand by him. He will continue as the chief minister.” His words set the tone for the event, emphasising the Congress’ determination to resist any bid to unseat Siddaramaiah over the MUDA case.

United front



One of the most significant aspects of the rally was the display of solidarity among Congress leaders who put up a united front in support of Siddaramaiah.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara praised Siddaramaiah’s administration as one that is “clean, honest, and dedicated to the poor”. He highlighted Siddaramaiah’s long political career, which has been marked by integrity and a commitment to social justice. “Siddaramaiah has always been the voice of the marginalised. His government has worked tirelessly for the welfare of the poor, and we will not allow baseless allegations to tarnish his legacy,” he declared.



The public meeting concluded with a clear message that the Congress leaders are united in their support for Siddaramaiah and are determined to resist any attempt to destabilise their government over the MUDA scam. The event showcased the Congress’ resolve to protect its chief minister from what they view as politically motivated allegations and to continue their work for the people of Karnataka.

As the rally drew to a close, it was evident that the Congress had succeeded in rallying its supporters and sending a strong signal to the Opposition. Siddaramaiah, with the backing of his party, remains firmly in control, and the Congress is prepared to defend its government against any attack in future.

Friday’s public meeting was not just a show of support for Siddaramaiah, but also a demonstration of the Congress’ readiness to take on the BJP and the JD(S) in the political battle ahead. With the party standing united behind its leader, the road ahead may be challenging, but the Congress leaders have made it amply clear that they are not backing down.