Congress pursuing 'contract jihad' in Karnataka, claims BJP

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The BJP on Friday accused the Congress of pursuing "contract jihad" in Karnataka after the state assembly passed a bill that allows for 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts, slamming it as an infringement on the rights of OBCs, SCs and STs.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushed the state government's decision, alleging he was using the crutches of Muslim quota to advance his politics as he knows that he will be not be otherwise able to deliver.

Gandhi is politically unfit for sound political decision and that is why he is resorting to appeasement politics, Patra said, using rhyming Urdu lines to throw several barbs at him. "Alamgir Rahul-Zeb", he said in a play on Mughal king Aurangzeb, is nursing ambition to become "jahanpanah".

The Congress government's decision in Karnataka is only a beginning and will create divide in the country, the BJP spokesperson said, adding the opposition party can give even 100 per cent quota to the minority community in pursuit of its appeasement politics.

He told reporters, "This is height of appeasement politics." He said the Siddaramaiah-led government has been taking a host of measures aimed at Muslims. It followed "land jihad" through Waqf properties and "economic jihad" by offering huge package to development of the Waqf, he said, adding "anti-national jihad" was witnessed when pro-Pak slogans were raised in the state assembly, he added.

"It is contract jihad now," he said, adding the Congress had also allied the political wing of the banned radical Islamic organisation PFI and later given legal reprieve to many person accused of stoking social unrest.

Patra noted that the state government has proposed salary to imams, financial aid to Muslims for weddings, rebate in fee for Muslims students, and Rs 1,000 cr for the development of Muslim colonies among several decisions aimed at the minority community.

The four per cent quota for Muslims contracts is from the reservation bracket meant for the Other Backward Classes, he said, calling for a united front among the OBCs, SCs and STs against this development.

The BJP leader claimed that it is such an appeasement politics which had led to the country's division in 1947.

He reiterated that the state government's decision is unconstitutional, and the BJP will take appropriate measures to counter it. State BJP leaders have said that they will legally challenge it.

Asked about questions raised by some opposition parties on the fitness of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who looked distracted and tried to chat with someone while the national song was being played in the latest of his gaffes, Patra said it will not be appropriate for him to comment on any leader's health.

One can talk about political fitness and everyone known who is the most politically unfit leader, he said, in a swipe at Gandhi. PTI

