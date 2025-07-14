Congress expels Kalaburagi block president arrested in drug peddling case

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Jul 14 (PTI) The Congress party on Monday expelled its block president in Kalaburagi district following reports of his arrest in Maharashtra in connection with a drug peddling case.

In a statement, Kalaburagi district Congress committee said, "Gulbarga South Rural Block Congress Committee President Lingaraj Kanni has been expelled from the primary membership of the Congress party with immediate effect following allegations in the media that he is involved in drug peddling."

Seizing the opportunity to attack the Congress, Karnataka BJP claimed that Kanni was a close aide of Kalaburagi district in-charge Minister Priyank Kharge.

"The arrest of a minister's close aide and district-level Congress leader in drug activities is a testament to the moral decay of the Congress party, " it said in a post on "X' along with the pictures of Kharge with Kanni.

While Priyank Kharge makes public statements about building a drug-free Kalaburagi, the saffron party pointed out the contradiction and questioned the Minister. “Aren’t you ashamed to keep drug dealers in your circle?”

Reacting to BJP's criticism, Priyank Kharge said, Congress has taken action against Kanni and "thrown him out of the party".

"BJP has nothing else to do, they would love to malign me in any possible way. There is no denying that the person (Kanni) holds an office bearer post in Congress, apparently he was trying to peddle some cough syrup worth Rs 27,000 in Maharashtra," he told PTI videos.

Questioning BJP as to what action it has taken against its MLA Munirathna and leader Yediyurappa, who are facing various allegations, Kharge said, "You people (BJP) have people who abuse dalits, who rape woman and a POCSO accused in you party and you don't want to talk about that... at least we are taking action, if they have guts let them take action on Munirathna and Yediyurappa and then talk about me." PTI

