Congress blasts Karnataka governor over sanction to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah

The Karnataka governor’s move to allow the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for alleged corruption is an act of “political vendetta” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress said on Saturday.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said the party would fight the battle legally.

Surjewala alleged that the decision was an "act of shameless unconstitutionality" by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot who, the Congress leader said, was hell-bent on bulldozing the law and the Constitution.



"In a brazen political conspiracy hatched in the corridors of PMO and the home ministry in Delhi against the people of Karnataka and its elected government, the ‘puppet governor of Karnataka’ has proceeded to grant prosecution sanction against Siddaramaiah by dancing to the tune of his political masters," Surjewala said in a statement.

Avenging electoral rout?

He said that Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were unable to fathom their electoral loss in Karnataka and had tried every trick in the book to defame and destabilise the Congress government.

"Every single attempt failed miserably, and they are now using their ‘Puppet Governor’ to hatch a conspiracy of destabilization,” he said.

“The governor is now colluding with a complainant, who is a known blackmailer, to attack the elected government and the chief minister. The governor has brought huge disregard and infamy to his own constitutional position in the process," he said.

Congress vows to fight legally

He said the aim of the BJP and its leaders was to steal the vote and the mandate of the people of Karnataka by using the office of a ragdoll governor.



The second is to attack the Congress government in order to accomplish the BJP’s design to stop the five Congress Guarantees, benefitting more than five crore Kannadigas.

The third was to tarnish the image of India’s senior most Backward Class Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Surjewala said. “Such fabricated and manufactured conspiracies will get shredded to pieces in the people's court," he said. "We shall fight the battle legally as also in the court of the people of Karnataka and the country,” he said.