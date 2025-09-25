Communal tensions erupt in Karnataka's Davangere over 'I love Mohammed' posters

Davangere (Karnataka), Sep 25 (PTI) Communal tensions flared up after posters with messages ‘I love Mohammed’ cropped up in the district headquarter town of Davangere on September 24 night, leading to stone pelting between two groups of people, police sources said.

The incident at Karl Marx nagar led to a stand-off between members of two communities over the removal of the posters.

According to Davangere Superintendent of Police Uma Prashnath, police reached the spot immediately and brought the situation under control within five minutes.

“A banner written ‘I love Muhammadiya’ was put up in Karl Marx Nagar. Another community demanded that it be removed. People had gathered from both sides, but the police immediately went to the spot and dispersed everyone.

Now the situation is completely peaceful,” she told reporters.

Prashanth said the banners have also been removed now. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)