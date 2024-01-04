Coastal Karnataka districts receive rainfall from low pressure, whirlwind; yellow alert issued

Mangaluru, Jan 4 (PTI) The twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi received moderately good rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am Thursday, providing a brief respite from the sweltering heat.

Weather department sources said the region received 5.5 mm rainfall, against the normal average rainfall of 0.11 mm during the period.

The low-pressure system at sea level led to the formation of a whirlwind at approximately 5.8 km above sea level, causing the widespread rainfall in the two districts, sources said.

Heavy rainfall was witnessed in Bantwal and Belthangady taluks in DK, while other parts received light rains in Dakshina Kannada district.

A yellow alert has been issued for the coastal region on Thursday as moderate rains are anticipated in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Kodagu districts. PTI

