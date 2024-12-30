CID to probe contractor suicide case, says Minister Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Dec 30 (PTI) The Karnataka government has handed over the contractor suicide case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), state Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Monday.

"The BJP has made allegations against Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge in this case. We have handed over the matter to the CID," Parameshwara told reporters here.

Civil contractor Sachin Panchal allegedly died by suicide by lying before a moving train in Bidar district on December 26.

In his suicide note, he accused Priyank Kharge's close aide Raju Kapanur of compelling him to take the drastic step.

He alleged that he was receiving death threats to pay rupees one crore to Kapanur, who rejected the charges.

Priyank Kharge too said he had no role in the case as the suicide note did not name him. He had also demanded an inquiry into the case to bring out the truth. PTI

