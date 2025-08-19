Charges of multiple murders in Dharmasthala 'baseless', says Dharmadhikari Heggade

Bengaluru, Aug 19 (PTI) Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple, has dismissed allegations regarding the Soujanya case and claims of multiple murders, rapes and burials across Dharmasthala over a period of two decades as "baseless and false" and welcomed the SIT probe to bring the truth to light.

To probe these allegations, Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which eventually carried out excavations at several locations to see if human remains exist there.

Soujanya (17), a second-year Pre-University student of the Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College who was allegedly raped and murder on October 9, 2012. Protests are being organised now seeking justice for the girl.

In an exclusive interview to PTI, Heggade said, "These issues are baseless and false, and I was really hurt by these accusations. The way things are projected in social media is morally wrong." Reacting to Home Minister G Parameshwara's statement in the Assembly that the SIT would get to the bottom of the issue, Heggade said, "We welcomed the SIT the same day. It's good that the state has formed it and once and for all the truth should come out. It's not good that allegations are made and they remain that way." He appealed for speedy investigation.

"We want the investigations to conclude at the earliest and the issue be resolved. All our books and we in particular are open. The SIT has to thoroughly investigate and the guilty be punished," Heggade said.

He alleged that an "organised campaign" targeting Dharmasthala and its trust has been carried out for over 14 years.

"Irked by the good work being done by us, some elements carry out false campaigns but we are unperturbed," he said.

Referring to recent videos of a masked man claiming to have buried bodies in Dharmasthala, he said, "This is impossible. There is a popular belief that if one dies in Dharmasthala, they will get salvation. Whenever there is a death, we used to inform the panchayat and they do due diligence and bury the body." The Dharmadhikari expressed concern that social media had polluted young minds. "They want the youth to turn away from the faith," Heggade rued.

"We are shocked and surprised the way things were depicted. Social media is a very powerful medium and many of our well-wishers say that we have not used social media to publicise our good work. The work carried out in society is our duty, it's a commitment and service. We have reached all the villages and touched 55 lakh families through various social works." Responding to renewed calls for justice in the Soujanya murder case, Heggade said, "When we came to know that such a thing has happened we informed the government the same day. Allegations on our families are baseless. Our family members who they alleged were abroad for education and we have produced documents. These are vicious campaigns." He pointed out that even CBI investigations had been conducted earlier. "Yes. We have ecooperated and we welcomed all kinds of investigation," Heggade said.

Rejecting allegations of property misuse, Heggade said there is no such thing as our property. The family owns very little property and all the properties are owned by the trust with documents.

There is documentary evidence of the acquisitions of properties, he added.

According to the Dharmadhikari (the custodian of the temple) the trust is managed by family members in a transparent manner.

"We are four brothers and one brother takes care of education in Bangalore, the other brother takes care of the temple here along with social work and I have a sister whose husband is a vice chancellor of the SDM University in Dharwad. All educational institutions are in the name of trust," he stated.

Responding to questions about a Jain family managing a Hindu temple, Heggade said, "I don't think there is truth in this allegation. There are many temples which are run by Jains as all the rituals are followed." He also dismissed suggestions that the controversy had taken a political turn.

"No I don't think so. Congress leaders have also come here and so do the JDS leaders. Some people want to defame the temple and all parties have come in support of the temple," Heggade said.

He welcomed Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's statement about a conspiracy to defame Dharmasthala.

Regarding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's assertion that anything wrong would be investigated and guilty is punished, Heggade said it was a natural statement and it is a good thing that he has said.

If temple authorities or anyone else have done wrong, they will be punished. It is an unbiased statement, he underlined.

Reiterating that faith in Dharmasthala remains unaffected, Heggade said, "We carry out the puja, rituals as usual and there is no change in the crowd or customs," he added.

Heggade expressed satisfaction with the pace of inquiry. "The Home minister has made a statement. I believe an interim report is given and soon the final report will be out," he opined.

"The smear campaign will end as allegations are turning out to be false, and people have come forward now in large numbers in support of the temple," he said.

"We know from our sources as to who are behind these conspiracies but we don't have proof, as such we can't make any comments, it's for the SIT to prove as they are investigating," he asserted. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)