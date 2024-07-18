Centre using ED, CBI to topple Karnataka government: 5 state ministers

The NDA government at the Centre is using investigative agencies such as the ED and CBI in an attempt to topple the Congress-run government in Karnataka, five important state ministers alleged during a press conference on Thursday (July 18) morning.

The ministers, including Krishna Byre Gowda, Dinesh Gundurao, Priyank Kharge, KJ George, and Santosh Lad, claimed that ED officials have threatened detained Congress leaders, mainly those in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation case, to name the leaders at the helm of power as co-accused.

“Pressure” to name leaders

They alleged that the ED and the CBI are not actually investigating the case. Instead, they are pressuring those in their custody to “reveal” the names of Congress leaders, including the chief minister and the deputy chief minister, in the case.

The ministers also claimed there are records to prove their claims. The ED reportedly said, “Money has been used following the instructions of the chief minister and deputy chief minister. Give a statement that we have used this money for elections and we will leave you alone.”

Warning to BJP

“The CBI says that they have the right to conduct an investigation because irregularities of more than Rs 3 crore have been committed in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation case. But why did they not apply the same rule in the Devaraja Arasu terminal case and investigate it? Why was there no investigation into the COVID-related illegalities?” questioned the ministers.

They added that not only the Congress but certain media organizations and the Supreme Court have also said that investigative agencies are being used as weapons of political revenge in the country.

They asserted that the Karnataka government would give a befitting reply to such attempts by the BJP. “We know how to deal with it,” said the ministers, warning that the BJP would be “taught a lesson”.

(This has been translated from an article originally published in The Federal Karnataka)