Centre okays Rs 3,498 cr as Karnataka drought relief after state moves SC

The Centre has approved Rs 3,499 crore as drought relief for Karnataka and has released only Rs 3,454 crore out of that, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday (April 27), urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the balance as soon as possible.

The chief minister thanked the Supreme Court for warning the Centre and providing some drought relief to the state.

“According to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) rules, the state was supposed to be paid Rs 18,171 crore, but the central government has only approved Rs 3,498.98 crore. This money is not sufficient for the drought relief. Our fight for the arrears will continue,” he told reporters in Kalaburagi.

Forced to release funds: CM

The chief minister said the Union government did not give the drought relief fund out of concern for Karnataka but it was forced to release money after the state government approached the Supreme Court and pleaded about the drought situation.

“The Supreme Court, which heard this petition, was convinced that the Centre was doing injustice to Karnataka due to political reasons,” Siddaramaiah alleged.

During the hearing, the Centre promised to the Supreme Court that the drought relief would be given within a week.

No BJP role: Siddaramaiah

“This relief money has been given out of unwillingness to fulfil the promise made to the apex court,” Siddaramaiah added.

Neither BJP leaders nor the Centre have any role in this. This is the result of the Supreme Court’s concerns for the agriculture sector and the farmers of the state, he claimed.

“The reason for announcing the grant was the fear that if some relief is not given, the drought-hit people of Karnataka will not allow them (BJP leaders) to enter the state for the election campaign. If the BJP leaders of the state are going to portray this small relief as their achievement, I request the people of the state to give them a befitting reply,” the chief minister said.

CM urges Modi to release remaining funds

“Whatever be the reasons behind this drought relief, I would like to thank the central government for the relief provided. I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the balance relief funds as soon as possible,” he added.

He also requested the Centre to rectify the injustice in tax devolution.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda hailed the Centre’s decision as a victory for the state’s farmers. “This is a milestone and a success in our long fight to get justice and relief to people of Karnataka,” he tweeted.