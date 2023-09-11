Centre not allowing Mekedatu project, TN causing 'unnecessary nuisance': Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday (September 11) accused the Modi government of delaying the approval to construct the Mekedatu balancing reservoir over Cauvery and said Tamil Nadu was causing "unnecessary nuisance" on the issue.



Karnataka has been pressing for the implementation of the Mekedatu project, saying it is the only solution for the Cauvery water row between the two states during rainfall distress.

"The BJP government at the Centre has not given permission for the Mekedatu project. Tamil Nadu has no reasons to oppose the project. It is in our territory, 177.25 TMC water has been allocated to Tamil Nadu and we have to release that much water to them in the normal years. And during distress time, the distress formula should be followed," Siddaramaiah said in Mysuru.

Speaking to reporters, he accused Tamil Nadu of unnecessarily creating nuisance regarding the project. He said permission was not being given though Karnataka had submitted a DPR (Detailed Project Report).

"They (Centre) have to tell the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to grant permissions as it comes under (them) but they are not doing it," he said.

Attacks BJP

He said BJP state leaders said they would not do politics on the issue but they "come here and do politics".

Pointing out that Karnataka was not releasing water to Tamil Nadu only due to the CWMA order, Siddaramaiah said his government was duty-bound to protect the interest of the state's farmers besides the drinking water needs of Mysuru, Bengaluru and several other districts.

"Because the Authority asked water to be released, we have released water. They (TN) have approached the Supreme Court, but it has not issued any orders," he said. The case is coming up before the apex court on September 21.

On September 12, the state will put forward its position before the CWMA as well, he said.

Tamil Nadu approached the Supreme Court earlier with a plea to direct Karnataka to release 24,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily for standing crops.

"The BJP has 25 MPs; when have they staged an agitation in parliament for the state?" he questioned.

Meeting with PM

He said his letter to the Centre requesting an appointment to lead an all-party delegation has not got any response from the Prime Minister yet.

"Let state BJP leaders get the appointment, let them speak to the PM. They won't get us an appointment, neither will they go and speak to him," he said.

(With agency inputs)