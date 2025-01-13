Centre betrays Karnataka by meagre allocation of funds: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Jan 13 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday alleged that the BJP led Centre is betraying the state by allocating a mere Rs 6,310 crore of the Rs 1,73,030 crore allocated to states.

He also criticised the Karnataka BJP leaders for their silence against the 'betrayal'.

In a statement, Siddaramaiah said he deliberately waited a couple of days, hoping that the BJP leaders in Karnataka would muster the courage to speak up for Kannadigas, which they did not do.

Instead of fighting for Karnataka's rightful share, they were busy singing praises of Modi for this worst betrayal of Karnataka, the Chief Minister said.

He asked whether "bowing to Delhi while Karnataka is robbed of its dues" was the BJP leaders' idea of leadership.

"The NDA government's betrayal of Karnataka continues in full swing. Of the Rs 1,73,030 crore allocated to states, Karnataka has been given a mere Rs 6,310 crore — a shocking drop from previous installments. This injustice mocks every hardworking Kannadiga," Siddaramaiah alleged.

Despite making up only 5 per cent of India's population, Karnataka contributes 8.4 per cent to the nation's GDP, he pointed out.

Siddaramaiah also claimed that Karnataka ranks second in GST collection and lead the nation in GST growth with an impressive 17 per cent increase.

"However, despite Karnataka's significant contributions, the Union Budget has doubled from Rs 24.42 lakh crore in 2018-19 to Rs 48.20 lakh crore in 2024-25, Karnataka's share has stagnated," he charged.

In 2018-19, according to Siddaramaiah, Karnataka received Rs 46,288 crore, but in 2024-25, it has been allocated only Rs 44,485 crore, with an additional Rs 15,299 crore in grants.

He observed that Karnataka should receive at least Rs one lakh crore annually, "but continues to be denied its rightful share".

"Why should Karnataka, contributing Rs 4.5 lakh crore annually to the national exchequer, receive only Rs 45,000 crore in tax share and Rs 15,000 crore in grants -- a mere 13 paise for every rupee we contribute?" the Chief Minister sought to know.

"Meanwhile corruption-ridden states like Uttar Pradesh (Ra 31,039 crore), Bihar (Rs 17,403 crore), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 13,582 crore), and Rajasthan (Rs 10,426 crore) are showered with funds. Is Karnataka being punished for excelling in governance, GST growth, and development?" he alleged.

Siddaramaiah also said that the 15th Finance Commission reduced Karnataka's tax share from 4.713 per cent to 3.64 per cent, costing the state Rs 79,770 crore over five years.

Even the recommended special grant of Rs 5,495 crore to compensate for these losses was denied by the Modi government, he alleged. He hit out at the state BJP leaders.

"And where are Karnataka's BJP leaders? Silent as always. Why are they not demanding our rightful share? Are they representatives of Kannadigas or mere puppets of Delhi? Their silence is a betrayal of Karnataka's people and their aspirations," the Chief Minister charged. As the nation celebrates Sankranti, Karnataka, despite its unparalleled contributions, is left to fend for itself, he said.

"While our tax money builds the coffers of BJP leaders in UP, Bihar and MP, our people suffer during floods, droughts, and other crises," Siddaramaiah alleged.

"This injustice demands an answer: 'Our Tax, Our Right'. Karnataka will not tolerate this bias any longer. We call upon every Kannadiga, cutting across caste, religion, and politics, to rise against this discrimination. Let's fight for what is rightfully ours!" the Chief Minister said. PTI

