CCTV footage shows Bihar woman being stabbed in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jul 26 (PTI) Two days after a woman from Bihar was found dead with her throat slit in a paying guest accommodation at Koramangala here, CCTV footage has emerged which is said to be of the same incident showing her being stabbed by a man.

According to the police, the murder took place on July 23 night. The assailant had sneaked into a room and killed 24-year-old Kriti Kumari.

"Kriti Kumari hailed from Bihar. She was working in a private company in the city," a police officer said.

The murderer has not been arrested yet.

The footage, which is said to be of the Koramangala incident, has gone viral.

In the video, the man is seen walking into the corridor of the paying guest accommodation holding a polythene bag. He then knocks on the door and, later, drags a woman out.

The victim resists the attack but is soon overpowered by the murderer, who slits her throat and runs away.

Hearing the loud noise, other women in the building rush to the spot, but they could not save her. PTI GMS GMS KH

