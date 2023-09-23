Cauvery issue: Pro-Kannada outfits to observe bandh in Bengaluru on Sept 26

Pro-Kannada organisations have given a call for ‘Bengaluru Bandh’ on September 26 in protest against the release of 5,000 cusecs of Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The organisations appealed to schools, colleges, shopkeepers, owners of various commercial establishments, factories, companies and transporters to support their call for a shutdown.

Reacting to the bandh call on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, “The state government is committed to protecting the interest of the state. Yet, the opposition parties are giving a political dimension to the Cauvery issue.” He told reporters in Bengaluru that the state government has made a representation to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) with regard to the release of water to Tamil Nadu. The Deputy CM further said the bandh will not serve any purpose.

The official call for shutdown in Bengaluru was given on Saturday by farmers and pro-Kannada outfits observing ‘Mandya Bandh’. The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) had on Monday directed Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days, after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) made such a recommendation last week.

The Supreme Court had also refused to interfere with orders of the CWMA and CWRC directing Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, following which protests erupted in different parts of the state.

Karnataka has been maintaining that it was not in a position to release water, taking into account its own requirement for drinking water and irrigation of standing crops in the Cauvery basin areas, as there has been water scarcity due to deficit monsoon rains.

(With agency inputs)

