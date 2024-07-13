Catching a flight from Bengaluru airport? Leave 2 hours early, say traffic cops

Air passengers on their way to the Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport must leave at least two hours in advance, keeping in mind possible traffic bottlenecks around the Hebbal flyover because of construction work, the Bengaluru traffic police have said.

One, the flyover arm on the approach from KR Puram to Hebbal and near Hebbal police station is being widened by the Bengaluru Development Authority. Plus, Metro rail work is on from Kempapura Cross to Hebbal junction, and at Kodigehalli and Byatarayanapura junctions.

The traffic police have also suggested some alternative routes to avoid traffic jams during peak hours.

For vehicles from KR Puram side on the way to airport:

Take a right-turn on Outer Ring Road and then the Hennur Cross-Bagalur Road Airport Alternate Road to the airport.

Take a right-turn near Nagawara Junction on Horwarthula Road and another a right-turn via Thanisandra-Hegadenagar Main Road, Belli Bridge-Rewa Junction, and take a right-turn via Bagalur Road Airport Alternate Road to the airport.

For vehicles from KR Puram side on the way to the city:

Those on the outer ring road can take the Angarajapuram flyover of IOC-Mukunda Theater Road.

Take the Nagawara and Tannery roads.

For goods vehicles coming from Bangalore-Bellary Road towards the city:

Take a left-turn near Rani Cross, Devanahalli, and then proceed towards Hoskote, Kolar.

Take a left-turn near Doddaballapura Cross at Devanahalli and proceed towards Hoskote, Kolar.

Take a left-turn at Vidyanagar Cross and take the Hennur-KR Puram route via Razak Palya-Bagalore.

For vehicles from Doddaballapur side:

Take a right-turn near Rajanukunte and proceed towards Nelamangala.