Indian origin MP Chandra Arya files nomination in Canada PM race; who is he?
Chandra Arya, originally from Karnataka, is in the spotlight after he submitted his nomination for the position of Prime Minister of Canada. Know more about him
It's not just Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law, Rishi Sunak, who made it to the top political post in Britain. Now, another person of Indian-origin from Karnataka is poised to rise to a significant position in global politics.
Chandra Arya, originally from Karnataka, is now in the spotlight after throwing in his hat in the race for the Canadian Prime Minister's post. He has submitted his official nomination for the position of the Prime Minister of Canada.
Earlier, Indian-origin Canadian MP Anita Anand, who is currently Canada's transport minister and among the top contender for the position after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation, has backed out of the race.
Arya's roots, early education
A member of the Liberal Party and a Canadian MP, Arya hails from Dwarlu village in Tumakuru district.
His journey from his humble beginnings in India to becoming an influential figure in Canadian politics is an inspiring one.
Chandra Arya spent his childhood in Dwarlu. His father, Govindayya, was a deputy sub-divisional officer in the department of commerce, and as the eldest member of a joint family with 18 members, Govindayya bore the responsibility of managing the entire household. Frequent transfers due to his father’s government job meant the family constantly moved.
Arya completed his primary education in Chitradurga, followed by secondary and pre-university education in Ballari. Later, the family settled in Bengaluru, where Arya’s academic journey continued.
According to his brother Srinivas, Arya was a student in the inaugural batch of BE mechanical engineering at Ghousia Engineering College, Ramanagara. He later earned an MBA from Karnatak University, Dharwad. His professional career began as a junior scientist at DRDO, the central government’s research agency.
However, he was dissatisfied with the government job and resigned to join the Karnataka State Financial Corporation (KSFC) as a deputy manager. This role, which involved loan disbursement and recovery, also did not hold his interest.
Subsequently, Arya ventured into granite cutting and polishing with friends in Somnahalli, Mandya. He found success in the business, travelling daily from Bengaluru to Mandya on his motorbike. Eventually, he started his own financial consultancy.
Also read: Canada’s Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya says he’ll run for PM's post
During this time, Arya married Sangeetha, an English lecturer in Bengaluru.
Later, he worked as a financial advisor in Oman and Muscat before migrating to Canada in 2006. Despite lacking contacts initially, Arya’s proactive involvement in local organisations and his sincere efforts quickly helped him build up a stong network, which helped him to enter politics.
Political ascent
Encouraged by his friends, Arya joined the Liberal Party in 2015. Before becoming a member, he registered for party membership and built connections. His efforts were recognised when the Liberal Party awarded him a ticket to contest elections. In his first attempt, he won and entered the House of Commons. What's more, he has been elected as an MP for three consecutive terms.
Arya’s brother Srinivas proudly shared, “The Liberal Party leader himself campaigned for Arya during his first election. For subsequent terms, Arya campaigned independently and succeeded due to his strong rapport with the community.”
Watch | Trudeau exit could reboot India-Canada ties
Foreover a Kannadiga
In 2022, Arya caught the attention of people when he delivered a speech in Kannada in the Canadian Parliament. Securing a one-minute slot from the Speaker, he expressed his love for his mother tongue, quoting Karnataka’s poet laureate Kuvempu: “Wherever you are, however you are, forever be a Kannadiga”.
Arya’s wife, Sangeetha, holds an MA in English and teaches English to immigrants in Canada. Before moving to Canada, she was a lecturer at MES College and Sri Sai College in Bengaluru. The couple’s son, an MBA graduate, works as an auditor in Mumbai.
Return to roots
Arya frequently visits his hometown at Dwarlu village. According to his uncle Rajkumar Kariyanna, Arya remains deeply connected to his roots. He stays in India for 20-30 days during his visits. Arya also visits local temples, including the Renuka Parameshwari Temple in Kodihalli and Lakshmi Temple in Gejjagada Halli.
Srinivas shared that when Arya is in Bengaluru, he organises gatherings for relatives and friends as his schedule doesn’t allow individual visits. “Chandra Arya’s nomination for the Prime Minister's post has brought immense joy to our family and the community,” he said.
Stand against separatism
During the 2024 election campaign, Arya prominently used the “Om” symbol, drawing criticism from Khalistani separatists in Canada. Despite their backlash, Arya remained firm in his stance. He also voiced concerns about Khalistani extremism and violence, condemning recent attacks on Hindu temples in Canada through his social media platform.
Political journey and challenges
Arya’s political career began in 2015 when he contested the federal elections as a Liberal Party candidate and entered the House of Commons. His development-oriented approach led to re-election in 2019 and 2021. During Justin Trudeau’s tenure, Arya served as a member of the Standing Committee on International Trade in Parliament.
After Trudeau’s recent resignation, Arya’s nomination as a Liberal Party candidate for the Prime Minister's post has boosted the spirit of his supporters and the Indian diaspora in Canada.
"Canada deserves leadership that isn't afraid to make the big decisions. Decisions that rebuild our economy, restore hope, create equal opportunities for all Canadians, and secure prosperity for our children and grandchildren. Bold political decisions are not optional -- they are necessary. With prudence and pragmatism as my guiding principles, I'm stepping forward to take on this responsibility and lead Canada as its next Prime Minister," wrote Arya in a social media post.
Staking a claim for the Prime Minister's position is a testament to his perseverance and community spirit. Moreover, he has not shied away from acknowledging the power of staying connected to one’s roots.
(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka).
The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.