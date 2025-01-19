Indian origin MP Chandra Arya files nomination in Canada PM race; who is he?

It's not just Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law, Rishi Sunak, who made it to the top political post in Britain. Now, another person of Indian-origin from Karnataka is poised to rise to a significant position in global politics.

Chandra Arya, originally from Karnataka, is now in the spotlight after throwing in his hat in the race for the Canadian Prime Minister's post. He has submitted his official nomination for the position of the Prime Minister of Canada.

Earlier, Indian-origin Canadian MP Anita Anand, who is currently Canada's transport minister and among the top contender for the position after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation, has backed out of the race.

Arya's roots, early education

A member of the Liberal Party and a Canadian MP, Arya hails from Dwarlu village in Tumakuru district.

His journey from his humble beginnings in India to becoming an influential figure in Canadian politics is an inspiring one.

Chandra Arya spent his childhood in Dwarlu. His father, Govindayya, was a deputy sub-divisional officer in the department of commerce, and as the eldest member of a joint family with 18 members, Govindayya bore the responsibility of managing the entire household. Frequent transfers due to his father’s government job meant the family constantly moved.

Arya completed his primary education in Chitradurga, followed by secondary and pre-university education in Ballari. Later, the family settled in Bengaluru, where Arya’s academic journey continued.

According to his brother Srinivas, Arya was a student in the inaugural batch of BE mechanical engineering at Ghousia Engineering College, Ramanagara. He later earned an MBA from Karnatak University, Dharwad. His professional career began as a junior scientist at DRDO, the central government’s research agency.

However, he was dissatisfied with the government job and resigned to join the Karnataka State Financial Corporation (KSFC) as a deputy manager. This role, which involved loan disbursement and recovery, also did not hold his interest.

Subsequently, Arya ventured into granite cutting and polishing with friends in Somnahalli, Mandya. He found success in the business, travelling daily from Bengaluru to Mandya on his motorbike. Eventually, he started his own financial consultancy.

Also read: Canada’s Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya says he’ll run for PM's post

During this time, Arya married Sangeetha, an English lecturer in Bengaluru.

Later, he worked as a financial advisor in Oman and Muscat before migrating to Canada in 2006. Despite lacking contacts initially, Arya’s proactive involvement in local organisations and his sincere efforts quickly helped him build up a stong network, which helped him to enter politics.