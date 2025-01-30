Cabinet approves Greater Bengaluru Suburban Project to ease congestion

Bengaluru, Jan 30 (PTI) The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Suburban project to develop Devanahalli, Nelamangala, Hoskote, Doddaballapur, Magadi and Bidadi as satellite townships around Bengaluru city and provide them with road and rail connectivity.

The decision was taken to decongest Bengaluru city, which is bursting at its seams, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil briefed reporters after the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet has approved the implementation of the project in a total of 10 villages of Ramanagara district, namely Bairamangala, Bannigere in Bidadi Hobli, Hosur, KG Gollarapalya, Kanchugaranahalli, Aralalusandra, Kempaianapalya, Kanchugaranahalli Kavalu, Mandalahalli and Vaderahalli in Harohalli Hobli by the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority.

"To reduce the congestion in Bengaluru, the government will formulate several schemes to develop attractive cities in the state with sustainable infrastructure and thereby create employment opportunities," Patil said.

The towns of Devanahalli, Nelamangala, Hoskote, Doddaballapura, Magadi and Bidadi around Bengaluru will be developed as satellite townships with road and rail connectivity, a cabinet note said.

All township development activities in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region will be implemented by the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority.

The cabinet also gave its nod to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary to the government comprising the competent authority, departments and institutions for the implementation of integrated suburban projects.

Approval has also been given to appoint a qualified firm to design and plan the township in the Work-Live-Play concept as per international standards by calling for global tender, the note said.

Patil said the government will introduce a bill to address the "torturous" microfinance companies.

"We discussed some of the aspects of the bill. The chief minister is authorised to take a final decision," the minister said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)