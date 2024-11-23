By-poll results: Have won in people’s court, says Karnataka CM

Bengaluru, Nov 23 (PTI) Buoyed by ruling congress party's victory in all three assembly constituencies for which by-polls were held in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said he won in the ‘people’s court’.

He gave the credit of winning Sandur, Shiggaon and Channapatna by-polls, to his government's guarantee schemes.

“You know what Mahatma Gandhi said. He said people’s court is better than the courts. Now people’s court has given me the verdict,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

This victory was significant for Congress as the BJP and JD(S) formed an alliance, he explained. “We won from Kalyana Karnataka (Sandur), Kittur Karnataka region (Shiggaon), and old Mysuru region (Channapatna). In all the places we won. So, this is very significant,” Siddaramaiah said.

CM came down heavily on the opposition BJP and JD(S) calling their charges as lies and baseless allegations.

“After our government came to power about one and a half years ago, the BJP made false allegations on me and my government. They also spread lies about our schemes,” Siddaramaiah said.

The CM has been accused in the MUDA site allotment scam where 14 sites in upmarket of Mysuru was allotted to his wife, Parvathi in return for the land acquired from her. After the controversy broke out, Parvathi returned the sites to MUDA.

The Chief Minister took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement that Rs 700 crore was collected from the excise department to fund elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

“I said if this allegation is proved then I would resign and get out. Let him tell truth. He should not indulge in vendetta politics. Now people have given their verdict today,” he said.

The Chief Minister also took a swipe on former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and his son Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy for crying in public during elections.

“Deve Gowda and his sons cry but didn’t their heart melt when several women cried in the Prajwal Revanna case in Hassan,” he said.

Former JD(S) MP and grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Prajwal Revanna is in jail in connection with the sexual assault cases.

The Chief Minister has also congratulated Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for winning Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll. PTI

