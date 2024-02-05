Breaking news | The Federal launches Karnataka edition, in Kannada

Nearly five years since its inception, India’s leading news website, The Federal, has launched its Karnataka edition – in Kannada. This is in keeping with The Federal's aim to look at India from the perspective of states.

The Federal Karnataka follows the recent launch of The Federal Telangana, which has already sparked great interest across the country.

Quality journalism

“With the launch of the Karnataka edition, we reiterate our commitment to deliver quality journalism in various languages across states," said S Srinivasan, Editor-in-Chief of The Federal.

"The aim is to provide in-depth news stories reported and curated by our journalists across genres. Along with original reportage in Kannada, select articles and videos will be sourced and featured from The Federal’s various editions,” he said. "With this, discerning readers across states will get access to better journalism in their preferred languages."

Commitment to inclusivity

C Rajamani, CEO of New Generation Media, which runs The Federal, said: "Launching The Federal in multiple languages underscores our commitment to inclusivity and global accessibility. At The Federal, we believe in delivering news that transcends borders, resonates with every reader, and makes sense in any language.”

For The Federal, the foray into various states is an exciting, yet challenging attempt given the fast-evolving media scenario in terms of technology, content, and news preferences. The new platform hopes to show a vibrant Karnataka to the world, and vice-versa, with a fresh perspective.

The Federal Karnataka is led by senior journalist Muralidhara Khajane, recognised and well respected in the state for his expertise and professionalism.

Visit The Federal Karnataka website here.