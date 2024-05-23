Bomb threats to 3 Bengaluru hotels, including The Oterra, turn out to be hoax

In the latest in the series of hoax bomb threats in recent weeks, three prominent hotels in Bengaluru got similar warnings on Thursday (May 23). One of these was The Oterra, a well-known five-star hotel.

The hotels reportedly received the threat via email, leading to exhaustive search operations by bomb disposal and detection teams. It later turned out to be a hoax, said the police.

The city has been particularly jittery in the wake of the IED blast in Rameshwaram Cafe on March 1.

Spate of hoax calls

In recent weeks, several schools in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, and Uttar Pradesh have received bomb threat emails. All of these turned out to be hoaxes.

Even on Wednesday (May 22), a similar hoax bomb threat email was sent to none other than North Block, seat of the central Home Ministry.

The Delhi High Court had sought a detailed report from the police regarding these incidents. In response, the Delhi Police submitted a report on May 17, saying it had deployed 18 bomb detection teams and five bomb disposal squads across the national capital.

It was earlier revealed that all these messages were sent using VPNs (virtual private networks). Investigative agencies are working with several countries to identify the culprits responsible for these hoax bomb threats.

(With agency inputs)