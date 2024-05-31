'Black magic ritual' being performed against me, Siddaramaiah: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has accused political opponents on Thursday (May 31) of performing a black magic ceremony at a temple in Kerala against him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.



They have used ‘Aghoris’ and ‘tantriks’ to conduct this ritual to help them in overthrowing the ruling Congress government, he added. But their efforts will not harm him or the government since the forces they believe in will protect them, he pointed out.

Ritual to eliminate enemies

Shivakumar said he had credible information from the people participating in it that a yagya (special worship) was being conducted by 'Aghoris' in a remore area near the Rajarajeshwari temple in Kerala.

He told reporters that the ritual was being conducted against him, the CM, and to destabilize the Congress government.

The main objective of the yagya is to eliminate enemies, and the ritual is called 'Raja Kantaka' and 'Marana Mohana Stambhana' yagyas, he informed.

Through the Aghoris, 21 red goats, three buffaloes, 21 black sheep, and five pigs were being sacrificed for the black magic, he added.

'Politicians from Karnataka'

When asked if BJP or JD-S are carrying out this ritual, Shivakumar just said cryptically that 'politicians from Karnataka' are responsible.

Commenting that he knew who was behind the ritual, he added, “Let them continue their efforts; I don't bother. It is left to their belief system. Despite their attempts and experiments to cause harm, the force which I believe in will protect me.:

To a question on whether he will conduct a 'counter-worship' to this ritual, Shivakumar replied that he prays to God for a minute every day before going to work.

Further, he said, "Why would I bother about it? It is their attempt. It is their belief. No matter what they attempt, the forces we believe in will protect us."



MLC elections

Talking about the upcoming MLA elections, Shivakumar said that from June 2, a legislators' meeting will be held in Bengaluru and all MLCs, MLAs, and MPs will be invited. The meeting will discuss party matters and the MLC election, he added.

Sixty-five aspirants have been shortlisted out of 300, he revealed, saying that the high command sought their opinion, and they have given it.

There was a commitment to give Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Dr Yathindra, an MLC post since he vacated his MLA seat for his father, he admitted. According to Shivakumar, prominent leaders, including those who were defeated in the election, have sought tickets.

Aspirants who sacrificed their seats will also be considered, he said. And representation will be given to regions like Kalyana Karnataka, Mumbai Karnataka, coastal, and central Karnataka. It is not possible to give priority only to Bengaluru, he pointed out.