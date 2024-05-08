BJP's Nadda, Malviya summoned by Bengaluru Police over social media post

In a move that may create trouble for the BJP amid the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bengaluru Police on Wednesday (May 8) issued summons to BJP chief JP Nadda and the party’s IT cell head Amit Malviya over an objectionable post made by the saffron party’s Karnataka unit, according to media reports.

The Investigating Officer of the Highgrounds Police has directed both Nadda and Malviya to appear before the police in connection with the objectionable video within a week.

The Election Commission had on Tuesday (May 7) ordered the BJP Karnataka unit to take down the said objectionable video from X after the Karnataka Congress lodged a complaint with the commission against Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra. Calling the video a violation of Model of Code of Conduct, the Congress alleged that the BJP wanted to "provoke rioting and promote enmity".

The EC also registered an FIR against the BJP. However, the saffron party did not follow its directive. "An FIR has already been registered in the matter... However, the post has not been taken down yet," the EC said in a statement.

In a separate development, the Bengaluru police moved to register an FIR against BJP chief Nadda, Malviya and Vijayendra.

The video purportedly showed Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah providing more funds to Muslims than SC/STs and OBCs.