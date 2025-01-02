BJP to send contractor’s suicide note to Mallikarjun Kharge, CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Jan 2 (PTI) The BJP in Karnataka on Thursday decided to send copies of a civil contractor's suicide note to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and senior Congress leaders, highlighting the name of Minister Priyank Kharge in it.

Addressing reporters here, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said the party will not remain idle till Priyank Kharge is removed from the cabinet.

“You cannot escape from this case, Priyank Kharge. Even if the entire cabinet is in your support, you cannot escape,” he said.

He said, “We will send the copies of the death note to CM, Deputy CM, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi by register post.” He demanded that Siddaramaiah remove Priyank Kharge from the cabinet and warned of intensifying its agitation.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka alleged that the state government was unable to take action against Kharge.

"The government and CM Siddaramaiah are shivering..." Ashoka told reporters in response to a question on whether the government was hesitating from taking action against Priyank Kharge as he is the son of AICC President's son.

Recalling Kharge’s campaign demanding former Minister K S Eshwarappa's resignation when the BJP was in power over the death of a contractor, Ashoka told Priyank Kharge, "Please have a look at it and decide." To a question on Priyank Kharge's statement that Eshwarappa was named in Patil’s death note, the BJP leader said, "His (Kharge) name is also there. Who said it is not there?"

Civil contractor Sachin Panchal died on December 26 by suicide by jumping before a moving train in Bidar district.

In his suicide note, he accused Priyank Kharge's close aide Raju Kapanur of compelling him to take the drastic step.

Kapanur has rejected all the charges.

Priyank Kharge too has said that he has no role in the case as the suicide note does not name him. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)