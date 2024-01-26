Kharge accuses BJP, RSS of trying to distort Indian Constitution

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the RSS of trying to distort India’s Constitution.

Kharge also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of behaving like a puppet in the hands of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of the Hindu rightwing.

Flays RSS, BJP

"The RSS and BJP are conspiring to distort the Constitution and to make changes to it,” he said in a speech after unfurling the national flag at the Congress office in Bengaluru on Republic Day.

“All efforts are being made by the BJP to destroy or weaken our autonomous bodies one by one. Especially as Modi is behaving like a puppet in the hands of RSS, our judiciary or our secularism is facing the brunt," he added.

Congress history

"Probably, if there was no Constitution for this country, it would not have been possible for us to save democracy. With a lot of effort, leaders of our freedom struggle and the Constituent Assembly members gave this country the Constitution," Kharge said.

The Congress fought for the freedom of the country, he said, but the BJP is claiming to be the "only saviour" of India.

Modi, Shah

The BJP and RSS speak about patriotism and “are projecting to the youth that only they are true patriots, and rest all are traitors”, he added.

Hitting out by name Modi and home minister Amit Shah, he said: “It is important for us to save our freedom and Constitution for the good future of our younger generation. If there is no democracy and Constitution, there will be no opportunity for any of us."

Economic issues

The Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka said inflation and unemployment were rising by the day.

He urged Congress members to “take loyal people into the party and strengthen it. It should not be that they join today and quit tomorrow....”

His comments came a day after former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar rejoined the BJP after quitting the Congress, which he joined just before the Assembly elections last year.



Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, who is also the deputy chief minister, were present on the occasion.