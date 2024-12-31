BJP MP Tejasvi Surya to marry Carnatic singer Sivasri Skandaprasad

Tejasvi Surya, the BJP MP from Bangalore South, is set to tie the knot with Chennai-based Carnatic singer and Bharatanatyam dancer, Sivasri Skandaprasad, on March 4, 2025.

Both families have reportedly agreed to the union, although no official announcement has been made by Surya or Skandaprasad.

Who is Sivasri Skandaprasad?

Skandaprasad holds a BTech in Bioengineering from Shastra University, an MA in Bharatanatyam from Madras University, and an MA in Sanskrit from Madras Sanskrit College. She is also known for her interests in cycling, trekking, and walking. Her YouTube channel has over 2 lakh followers.

In January 2024, during Ram Navami, she performed the Kannada devotional song ‘Poojisalende Hoogala Thande’ on her YouTube channel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised her rendition, stating that such efforts help preserve India's rich cultural heritage.

Surya: First Ironman-winning MP

Tejasvi Surya, born in 1990, began his political journey during his college years with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He has served as the president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha since September 26, 2020. Elected to the Lok Sabha at 29, he was the youngest MP in the 17th Lok Sabha and was re-elected at 34. An advocate for fitness, Surya recently became the first Indian MP to complete the Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Goa.