BJP leaders demands CBI probe in sexual abuse cases, accuse SIT of 'witch hunting'

Bengaluru, May 12 (PTI) Leaders of the oppositon BJP in Karnataka on Sunday continued their demand for a CBI probe into sexual abuse charges against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and related cases, to ensure a fair investigation.

The 33-year-old JD(S) MP, who is grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former PM H D Deve Gowda, is facing charges of sexually abusing women. The scandal has raised a political storm with the ruling Congress and BJP-JD(S) engaged in a slugfest.

While the Congress government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the cases, the BJP and JD(S) -- NDA partners -- have demanded that it be handed over to the CBI, and action taken against those behind the circulation of explicit videos.

BJP leader and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said bringing out the guilty and ensuring punishment was the primary duty of the SIT, and accused it of "witch hunting".

"People are questioning the way in which the inquiry is progressing. A complaint has been lodged with the National Commission of Women about (a woman) being forced to file a complaint (in connection with case), also complaints are being filed against those who gave information about the sexual abuse case," Bommai said.

Addressing reporters here, he said, bringing the guilty to book and ensuring punishment to them is the primary duty of the SIT, but instead "witch hunting" is being done, and thereby causing investigation to lose track.

Responding to a question on demands that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar should also be subjected to inquiry, following allegations of his role behind circulation of explicit videos, Bommai said, "Inquiring all those linked to the main case and related other cases, will only ensure complete the probe. So, we are saying that if the case is handed over to the CBI, it will be conducted in a fair manner." Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka said, BJP's clear stand is that the party will support its alliance partner JD(S) in its fight, and there should be a CBI probe in this case.

"A CBI probe is needed because cases are being booked against those who first gave information about the sexual abuse case," he said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)