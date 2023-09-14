BJP has no link to Hindutva activist in assembly seat cheating case: Bommai

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai clarified on Thursday (September 14) that the BJP has no ties to the assembly seat cheating case involving Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura. He added that the party would carefully consider instances of individuals misusing its reputation.

Addressing reporters here, he said the truth will come out after the investigation and everyone involved in the case should be arrested.



On Chaitra Kundapura’s statement that names of prominent leaders involved in the case will be revealed, Bommai said, “Let the names come out. The investigation has started and everyone involved should get punishment," he said.

On the proposed pact with the JD(S) for Lok Sabha elections in the state, Bommai said the discussions on seat sharing are in the preliminary stage. Senior leaders will hold talks and take an appropriate decision. BJP is keen on getting the maximum number of seats from Karnataka, he said.

To question on the drought situation in the state, Bommai said the government should immediately take steps to provide compensation to farmers for crop loss due to the weak monsoon.

