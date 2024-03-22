The Federal
Bigg Boss Kannada star Sonu Srinivas Gowda held for not complying with adoption rules
Social media influencer and Bigg Boss Kannada participant Sonu Srinivas Gowda

Bigg Boss Kannada star Sonu Srinivas Gowda held for not complying with adoption rules

Bengaluru, Mar 22 (PTI) Social media influencer and Bigg Boss Kannada fame Sonu Srinivas Gowda was arrested on Friday for allegedly not following appropriate procedures while adopting a girl child, police said. The action was taken based on a complaint filed by an official of the Child Welfare Committee, they said.

According to the complainant, the woman posted reels on her social media account with the eight-year-old child who was adopted from Raichur.

"Based on the complaint received, we have arrested Gowda and further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said. PTI

