BIAL, Air India sign agreement to develop Bengaluru as premier aviation hub in S. India

Bengaluru, Apr 8 (PTI) Air India, India’s leading global airline, and Bangalore International Airport Limited have entered into an agreement to develop Bengaluru as a premier aviation hub in south India.

The aim of this agreement is to boost air travel connectivity to and from India over the next few years, BIAL said in a statement on Monday.

BIAL said that Air India and other Tata Group airlines – AIX and Vistara--will collaborate with them to enhance international connectivity, operational efficiency, and passenger experience over the next five years.

This includes strengthening the group’s presence at the Kempegowda International Airport here through an enhanced network and establishing a dedicated domestic lounge for premium and frequent travellers of Tata Group airlines Air India and Vistara.

As part of this initiative, Air India has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Karnataka to establish comprehensive Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities at BLR airport. PTI

