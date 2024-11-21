Beware of calls asking for pending traffic fines, warns Bengaluru police

Bengaluru, Nov 21 (PTI) Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru City, M N Anucheth has issued a warning on Thursday about suspicious calls claiming to be from the traffic police. He added that these calls are usually about pending fines.

According to him, the Traffic Police Department has been receiving numerous complaints regarding fake calls and messages claiming to be from our department.

The joint commissioner has urged people not to entertain calls demanding payment of fines and penalties or calls claiming to have footage of traffic violations.

The Traffic Police Department also asked the public to be cautious of calls where the scammer claims to transfer the call to some police officer to confirm the veracity of the call.

The police also reiterated that people should follow basic safety measures such as not clicking on suspicious links or downloading attachments or providing personal information. PTI

