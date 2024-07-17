Bengaluru's Nice Road accidents: Soon, cameras to catch overspeeding drivers

A day after four persons were killed in two separate accidents on Bengaluru's Nice Road, the city's traffic police have decided to install ANPR cameras to catch traffic violators.

After the accidents on the tolled Nice Road on Monday (July 15), Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Traffic and Road Safety, Karnataka, posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Need to increase visibility of Traffic Police on NICE Road. Have informed the concerned to conduct special drives against Over Speeding & Lane Violation by heavy vehicles on this Road.”

He said radar-embedded ANPR (Automatic Number-plate Recognition) cameras were giving “good results” on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway and the same would be installed on Nice road to catch traffic violations like overspeeding, using mobile phones while driving, not following lane discipline, among others.

“Overspeeding and lane indiscipline are two main aspects that need to be addressed on Nice Road. The radar-embedded ANPR cameras fitted on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway are giving good results. We are regularly booking cases for overspeeding, using mobile phones while driving, not wearing seat belts and lane indiscipline. As I myself have observed, heavy vehicles like trucks largely violate lane discipline, causing accidents,” Kumar was quoted as saying by Times of India on Tuesday (July 16).

“Also, we will fix ANPR cameras and control the traffic through Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS). Controlling over speeding and bringing lane discipline are our immediate priorities,” he said.

As per Bengaluru City Police, 13 people have lost their lives in accidents on Nice Road this year in the first six months, till June 30.

Overspeeding is one of the main reasons for accidents on Nice road, according to police. While the speed limit is 100 kilometres per hour on this stretch of the tolled, many do not follow this, said police.