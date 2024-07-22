Bengaluru: 'We are ready to fight, if govt imposes 14 hr work day', warns IT labour union
The new proposal is an 'attack on the basic rights of workers' and will reduce the shifts in companies and eventually lead to loss of jobs, said IT sector labour union
IT sector employees, who held symbolic protests in the city against the Karnataka labour department and IT companies, are all set to fight against a new proposal to increase working hours to 14 hours a day
Speaking to The Federal Karnataka, Suhas Adiga, the general secretary of Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) said, "If the government moves forward with the proposal, IT employees will unite against it. We are ready to fight. The government cannot accept the proposal of IT companies. But, if they do, we are prepared to hold a massive protest. The date is yet to be decided."
The KITU has expressed concern about IT companies submitting a proposal to the government to increase the work hours to 14 hours a day. KITU called it an "attack on the basic rights of workers", stating that it would reduce the number of shifts in companies and also lead to loss of jobs.
Suhas Adiga said, "The entire labour community must resist the Karnataka government's move to extend working hours to 14 hours a day in the IT/ITES/BPO sector. The labour department has proposed an amendment to the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act to facilitate a 14-hour workday," he said.
"Labour minister Santosh S Lad, officials from the labour department, and the IT-BT ministry held a meeting in this regard. Representing IT/ITES employees, KITU's general secretary Suhas Adiga and president VJK Nair attended. KITU representatives strongly opposed the proposed amendment, stating it infringes on the fundamental right to personal life of any worker. In response, labour minister Lad agreed to another round of discussions before making any decision," he said.
The proposal of amendment of 'Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Bill 2024,' suggests a 14-hour workday. The existing law allows a maximum of 10 hours a day, including overtime, which is completely removed in the current amendment. This enables IT/ITES companies to indefinitely extend daily work hours.
It was discussed in the meeting that working 14 hours a day would adversely affect employees' health. According to a KCCI report, 45 per cent of IT employees experience mental stress due to work pressure, and 55 per cent face physical problems. If the government approves IT companies' proposals, their health will deteriorate further. According to a WHO-ILO study, extended work hours increase the risk of stroke by 17 per cent and the risk of death from ischemic heart disease by 35 per cent, KITU stated.
Meanwhile, labour minister Santosh Lad told reporters on Monday (July 22) that increasing work hours is not the Karnataka government's proposal.
"Corporate companies and top IT company executives approached us to amend the current labour laws. Since this is being discussed everywhere, corporate executives and employees must internally discuss this. The government will act according to public interests," Lad said.