Bengaluru water crisis: Karnataka govt to takeover private water tankers
In view of severe water shortage in Bengaluru, the State government will take over the private water tankers in the city, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced on Saturday (March 2).
"There is a massive water shortage of water in Bengaluru. The officials of the BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) and BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) are holding meetings on a daily basis to overcome the issue," Shivakumar told the media in Bengaluru.
"We have instructed all the water tankers in Bengaluru to register before March 7 as water suppliers are fleecing customers. We have called for a meeting on Monday 12 pm to discuss tackling the drinking water issue in Bengaluru. A grant of Rs 10 crore has been given to each Assembly constituency to address drinking water issues," he added.