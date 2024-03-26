Bengaluru water crisis | IT firms urged to give WFH options for 15 lakh employees

Bengaluru is currently facing an acute water shortage of around 500 million litres daily. The city, with a population of 13.6 million requires 2,600 MLD of water.

Water problems continue to plague the IT capital of India - Bengaluru. In this scenario, social media users are urging IT companies to allow their employees to work from home again.

Recently, there has been a demand on social media for IT and other sector employees to be given the work-from-home option until the water problem in Bengaluru is solved. The IT sector in Bengaluru has approximately 15 lakh employees.

Most social media users felt that the IT sector employees should be allowed to work from home for at least one year to reduce the pressure on Bengaluru's public resources.

Work-from-home options

Most companies in Bengaluru are already offering a 70 percent work-from-home option. Some employers have made it mandatory that employees report to the office only on Mondays and Tuesdays every week. Others have said their employees should attend the office one day a week.

IT employee Sunil Shanwada said that today every company has adopted a different rule.

Speaking to The Federal Karnataka, Shanwada said that post-Covid, work-from-home option is available in most companies today. However, the option is withdrawn if there are network problems since it can affect production (work).

Some others felt employees misuse this facility given by their employers.

Discrimination in work-from-home?

Some employees felt there was discrimination when it comes to giving work-from-home options to employees.

One employee, who did not wish to be named, said, “Whether there is a water problem or any other problems in Bengaluru, the top brass in IT companies take vacations or work-from-home facility as per their convenience. But those in lower positions do not get options like work-from-home."

Morever, in an expensive city like Bengaluru, four or five boys or girls live in PGs accommodations, sharing one room. They are usually employed in lowly jobs in IT firms but as more production is dependent on them, they are denied facilities like work-from-home, he pointed out.