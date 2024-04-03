Bengaluru water crisis: Govt works out alternatives, imposes strict curbs

As Bengaluru continues to reel under an acute shortage of water, the Karnataka government has introduced a slew of alternative measures and restrictions to alleviate the water woes of citizens and avoid a repeat of the crisis.



Rules on borewell drilling, treated water to stay

According to reports, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has decided that certain rules pertaining to borewell drilling and use of treated water, which have been enforced in the wake of the water crisis, are going to stay.

These rules were part of recommendations made in the Karnataka State Water Policy 2022, but were only on paper so far.

“We are trying to coordinate with various departments to enforce these rules and suggestions from the policy. However, many of them could not be implemented completely on ground owing to various constraints. Now that the enforcement has gained momentum, we should be able to keep it going,” Deccan Chronicle quoted a senior official from the Water Resources Department as saying.

Supply of recycled water

While a failed northeast monsoon has triggered the water crisis, groundwater as well as water in lakes and reservoirs have dried up due to lack of replenishment.

To cut down on dependency on borewells, BWSSB on Tuesday (April 2) begun the supply of recycled water.

Reports quoting BWSSB sources said the board had been in talks with the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) and Bangalore Apartments Federation (BAF) to help roll out the supply.

The developers, as per reports, have already placed orders for 62 lakh litres of recycled water and the demand is expect to shoot up in the future.

BWSSB, which has collaborated with Indian Institute of Science (IISc) for third-party certification for the project, has allowed apartment complexes to sell 50 per cent of their recycled water. Some apartment complexes in Bengaluru have already begun selling surplus treated water for prices ranging between ₹100 to ₹125 per tanker, reports said.

The board also plans to install pipelines to supply treated water to construction sites within a 500-metre radius of the sewage treatment plants.

Curbs on consumers using 40 lakh litre water per month

The BWSSB has also put in place restrictions to encourage prudent usage of water.

In an order on Tuesday, BWSSB said consumers using over 40 lakh litres of water per month will face a 10 per cent reduction in their water supply from April 10. Those adhering to the rules will get a ‘green-star rating’.

While announcing the rules at a meeting with bulk consumers, BWSSB Chairman Ramprasath Manohar also revealed a five-point strategy to encourage judicious usage of water. They are