Bengaluru’s water crisis deepens as cases of contaminated drinking water surge

Bengaluru, which was once known as the 'City of Lakes' decades ago, suffers not only from water shortage but also from contaminated drinking water. Periodically, sewage flows into the Cauvery water lines carrying drinking water to the homes of the residents of Silicon City.

As Bengaluru's population crosses the crore mark, the gap between water demand and supply has become a massive chasm. Now, even though the ambitious Cauvery Phase 5 project of the Bangalore Water Supply Board (BWSSB) has been completed, it is not enough to quench the city's thirst for water.

Meanwhile, citizens are grappling with the harsh truth that besides shortage, polluted water, tanker mafia and management failures have made life miserable. Recent case The most recent shocking case of contaminated drinking water that surfaced in the city happened at KSFC Layout in Lingarajapuram, which is located in the eastern part of Bengaluru. (7 km from the heart of the city). For many days, several residents at KSFC layout were falling ill. It was only after they found foul-smelling, frothy water flowing from their taps and thick, dark silt coating their underground sumps that they realised that sewage had mixed with their drinking water.

The residents included children, pregnant women, and the elderly. They had been suffering from symptoms ranging from vomiting and diarrhoea to stomach and intestinal infections. A fatal tragedy was averted since people stumbled upon the problem and immediately stopped drinking the water. After complaints were made, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) halted piped water supply to the area as a precautionary measure. But this meant the residents had to depend on private tankers.

When The Federal Karnataka correspondent visited the area, the residents described the hardships they faced. Roja, a resident, narrated the hardships she faced for the past 15 days. She cursed the system, telling how her daughter and grandchildren are in constant danger due to the lack of clean drinking water. Many residents felt that the problem is due to the ageing water and drainage pipelines. The issue stemmed from a rusted drinking water pipeline and a leaking sewage connection from one of the oldest houses in the layout. Also read: Bengaluru water board restricts drinking water usage for non-essential purposes Meanwhile, speaking to The Federal Karnataka, the BWSSB Chairman, Dr V Ram Prasath Manohar said, "Yes, there was a problem. But we responded immediately. We quickly identified the source of the problem using robotic technology. Such a technology-based approach will help increase the performance of the water board in the coming days.”

An old problem This is not the first time this is happening in Bengaluru. This appears to be a recurring nightmare in the city. What is alarming is that polluted water often gets mixed with Cauvery water in other parts of the city as well. Shivajinagar, an old area of ​​the city, has also faced this problem. Azmat, a shop owner in Shivajinagar, told The Federal Karnataka that this is common in their area. However, he also added that the BWSSB immediately arrives in their area to sort out the issue. However, he said that it is common for people who drink contaminated water to be hospitalised for a couple of days. In November 2024, three hundred residents of the city’s BTM Layout faced serious health risks, when sewage entered the Cauvery water lines in their area. In February 2025, in a major area of ​​the city's southern suburbs, a leak in a BWSSB pipeline caused sewage to mix with drinking water, causing diarrhea and hundreds of people to contract typhoid. When samples of Cauvery water were tested in the area called Pulakeshinagar, they found the presence of harmful bacteria, including E. Coli and Klebsiella Pneumoniae. More than 30 people were sick with severe vomiting and diarrhea. Residents of Nanjappa Road in Shanthinagar too have complained that they have been drinking sewage-mixed water for the last 10 years. Skin diseases are common among the residents living in that area. In April 2024, there was a surge in cholera cases in Bengaluru. It was almost a 40 per cent increase. City doctors had made it clear that the main reason was the contamination of water sources.

Water shortage If we look at Bengaluru’s water supply situation in 2025-26, the statistics are shocking. The city’s total water demand has crossed 2,600 to 3,400 MLD per day. The total water capacity supplied to the city from the Cauvery river (with the addition of Cauvery 5th stage) is only 2,225 MLD. Also read: Deve Gowda urges centre to address Bengaluru's drinking water shortage Therefore, the city faces an estimated water shortage of at least 400 to 1,100 MLD per day.





However, after water wastage and theft, the shortage may work out to be more. This shortage is the root cause of the tanker mafia and the unchecked growth of unauthorised borewells in the city. The 110 villages that are not covered by Cauvery water and the newly-emerging apartments are facing water shortages.