Bengaluru techie clarifies post asking youth to stop penny-pinching

After his post asking twentysomethings to invest in all things that would boost productivity, like hiring domestic help or buying a MacBook, invited massive backlash on social media, a Bengaluru techie has now clarified that his message was only meant for budding programmers.

The techie, Shobhit Shrivastava, in a post on X on December 9, 2024, advised people in their early 20s to not be thrifty and invest in things that improve their productivity.

Tip to shed money-pinching habits

“If you're a person in your early 20s, don't hesitate to spend money on things that improve your productivity. Buy that MacBook, NC headphones, Gym membership, get a maid to cook you food and clean your house, buy all the books you want...” he had posted.

“Get out of those money pinching habits you inherited. Early 20s is the time to invest on yourself, and increase your own earning potential. No investment can give higher returns, ever! None of this should put you into debt. If it does, try to change your job!” his post said.

While many found the tip helpful, several social media users said it was rather impractical.

“Great advice if you are earning minimum 80-85k (this itself is pushing it),” said one user.

“Money pinching habits are inherited because the poor folks did not inherit money...Skill building is a few hopscotches away when you are tied down with survival,” said another.

Another user called Shrivastava a “spoilt brat” and said his suggestions would only alienate youth in their 20s further. “@shri_sobhit You are a spoilt brat. You should have done household chores yourselves to understand what the actual world is like. Your suggestions will push kiddos in their twenties more into an isolated bubble, which is not good for the world,” the user said.

‘Must think hard before posting’, says techie

Responding to the replies, Shrivastava has now said that his post was intended for programmers who have recently joined work and are earning decently.

“This was the group I mostly interacted with here Now this has reached far and wide, interpreted many ways I did not foresee. Even a few news sites have picked it up! Obviously, it doesn't apply to everyone. No advice does! But the timing couldn't have been better. In this new year day, I get I need to think long and hard about what type of posts I should make more and what topics I shouldn't touch at all :) It is totally not worth it for me!” he said in a post on Wednesday.