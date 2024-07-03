Bengaluru: Surge in dengue cases; doctors warn threat to pregnant women, children

As Bengaluru witnesses a surge in dengue cases, officially recording 60 cases on an average per week, city doctors have warned that the situation may get worse with women and children at greater risk of catching the mosquito-borne viral fever.

According to reports, medical experts said women and children are especially vulnerable to dengue if they do not strictly follow preventive measures. Most doctors believe that the onset of monsoon has led to a spike in cases, but the most vulnerable sections are pregnant women and children.

Dengue in pregnant women and toddlers

Hospitals in Bengaluru are seeing more pregnant dengue patients. According to doctors, pregnant women can easily get hemorrhagic fever and stand the risk of transmitting the same to the fetus, leading to preterm birth, low birth weight, and other health issues. Dengue symptoms commonly seen in pregnant women include fever, joint pain, and headaches. Doctors in fact advise pregnant women to admit themselves in hospitals due to the risk of haemorrhage.

Toddlers in the age group of one to three years and preschool children (3-6 years) are also vulnerable to get dengue. The early signs and symptoms of dengue for children can include high spiking fever for 3-4 days with nausea, pain in the abdomen, fatigue, decreased appetite, and body aches.

Dengue cases on the rise

Nearly 1,000 dengue cases were recorded in Bengaluru last month.

Reports said that the confirmed dengue cases have more than doubled this year. Nearly 2,500 cases have been reported in the last six months. The highest number of cases were reported in Mahadevapura and east zone.

However, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials said that the surge in numbers is due to increased testing and surveillance.

While a senior medical superintendent in Bengaluru also felt the rise in dengue cases in hospitals during the months of July and August is not 'unexpected'. They were admitting many patients with dengue, including children, he said, according to reports.

Medical experts said that in the case of dengue, hospitalisation is only recommended when the platelet count drops along with bleeding and other symptoms.

Platelet infusion is required in very few cases and the focus is more on supplying fluids and following the treatment protocol. Doctors suggested that “source reduction” is the only way forward as dengue cases are expected to further rise in the city in the next two months. And they urged the public to maintain cleanliness, eliminate mosquito breeding grounds, and use mosquito repellents to prevent infection.

Meanwhile, civic body BBMP is getting healthcare workers to conduct door-to-door awareness and source reduction activities across the state.